Live updates: Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Lions, coming off a 10-day break, will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a battle of 4-7 teams on Sunday.

The Jags come in with a pair of former No. 1 overall picks on their side: QB Trevor Lawrence and OLB Travon Walker. Lawrence is coming off arguably his best game as a pro last week against the Ravens in which he led a game-winning drive.

This is the first of many winnable games down the stretch for the Lions. They don't have to win all of them, but getting to six or seven wins this season would be a step in the right direction.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Lions vs. Jaguars

▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

▶ TV/radio: FOX/97.1 The Ticket

▶ Line: Lions +1

▶ Records: Lions 4-7, Jaguars 4-7

▶ Series: Lions lead 4-3 (Last game: Oct. 18, 2020 — Lions 34, (at) Jacksonville 16)