Romeo Okwara not active against Jaguars; rookie Jameson Williams set to debut

Detroit — Romeo Okwara's season debut won't come this week.

Even though the Detroit Lions activated the veteran defensive end off injured reserve this weekend, he's among the team's inactives for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. More than 13 months removed from tearing his Achilles tendon, the Lions' 2020 sack leader still needs more time to get acclimated before appearing in a game.

The same can't be said for rookie Jameson Williams. Also added to the active roster this week, the first-round pick is active and will make his professional debut against the Jaguars.

The No. 12 selection in the 2022 draft, he's been sidelined nearly 11 months after tearing his ACL in the College Football Playoffs championship game. Prior to going down with the injury, the speedster posted 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Detroit's remaining inactives are offensive lineman Evan Brown, defensive tackle Michael Brockers, wide receiver Tom Kennedy, cornerback Amani Oruwariye and guard Logan Stenberg.

Only Brown is out due to injury. He'll be missing his third straight game with a sprained ankle. The others, including Oruwariye, are healthy scratches.

This is the second time this season the veteran cornerback has been scratched from the lineup. He recently had worked his way back into the defensive rotation, playing 63 snaps the past two weeks. But with Jeff Okudah (concussion) returning to the lineup after a one-week absence, and Oruwariye offering little on special teams, he wasn't needed against the Jaguars.

