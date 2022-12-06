Lions nominate Jared Goff for Walter Payton Man of Year award

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have named quarterback Jared Goff the team's 2022 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, given annually to the player who best exemplifies Payton's spirit of outstanding community service and on-field excellence.

"It's an incredible honor and something I'm proud of and don't take for granted," Goff said, in a statement. "It's important to lend a hand, not only financially but with your energy, and show the community that you're going to be a part of their lives and a part of the solution. It's about the people you're giving back to and it's about wrapping your arms around a community and wrapping your arms around kids and making sure you're there for them, and I'm proud to be able to do it. Being a leader in the community and being a leader on our team and this organization, you want to be able to help, and there's so many places you can in Detroit."

During his nearly two years with the franchise, Goff has been regularly involved in both individual and team-driven community efforts with a focus on youth initiatives. This year, Goff's JG16 brand partnered with the non-profit Give Merit's FATE program, to design clothing, with the profits providing scholarships to Detroit-area students.

Additionally, Goff has worked with the Detroit Lions Academy, an alternative middle school providing over-age students a path to graduation. In 2022, funds from the quarterback's clothing line helped established a STEAM Lab (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) at the school.

In Week 5 of the 2021 season, Goff was named the NFLPA's Community MVP for donating 40,000 pounds of fresh food and supplies to 500 food needy families in Detroit. The $10,000 award that came with that honor also went toward building the STEAM lab at the Detroit Lions Academy.

In addition to his local work, Goff's charitable efforts continue back home in California, where he works with the Irvine Unified School District. He also founded a STEAM lab at Warren Lane Elementary school in that district, as well as donated $250,000, covering the cost of one million meals, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Jared has done a remarkable job connecting with this community since the day he became a Detroit Lion, and it's no surprise that our city has embraced him in return," Lions coach Dan Campbell said in a statement. "His work in both Los Angeles and Detroit so far throughout his young NFL career speaks for itself. He sets an incredible example for not only his teammates, but more importantly the younger generation that looks up him."

The 32 nominees, one from each NFL team, will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, which will be announced Super Bowl weekend, will receive up to a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

Detroit's past five nominees for the honor have been fullback Jason Cabinda, defensive end Trey Flowers, linebacker Devon Kennard, quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata.

