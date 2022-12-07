Badgley continues Lions' run of player of the week honors

Allen Park — Kicker Michael Badgley is the latest Detroit Lions player to earn player of the week honors, being names the NFC's special teams standout after making all four of his field goal attempts in the team's 40-14 victory over Jacksonville last Sunday.

Badgley is the fourth Lions player to be named player of the week this season and third in the past four weeks, following up rookie defenders Kerby Joseph and Aidan Hutchinson. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown received honors on offense for his Week 2 performance in a win over the Washington Commanders.

Badgley has been a steadying force for the Lions after the team shuffled through multiple kickers the past two seasons. Signed ahead of the team's Week 7 matchup with Dallas, he's made 11-of-12 field goal attempts and all 18 of his extra point kicks in seven appearances.

Including a 4-for-4 performance with the Chicago Bears prior to joining the Lions, Badgley has converted 93.8% of his field goal attempts in 2022 with a long of 53 yards.

