Lions receiver Quintez Cephus returns to practice

Allen Park — Detroit Lions receiver Quintez Cephus, who has been on injured reserve since early October, became the latest player to return to practice for the team.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2020, Cephus has appeared in 22 games for the Lions across three seasons. He was in the midst of a mini-breakout during the 2021 campaign, catching 15 passes for 202 yards through the first five weeks, prior to suffering a season-ending collarbone injury.

He began this season buried on the depth chart, logging just 51 snaps on offense before a foot injury put him on the shelf. By returning to practice on Wednesday, the team will have three weeks before they are required to either add him to the active roster or keep him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Cephus is the latest player to return to practice as Detroit nears full strength. The team recently activated rookie receiver Jameson Williams and defensive end Romeo Okwara off injured lists.

