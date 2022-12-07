NFL picks, Week 14

The Detroit News

Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 14 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.

Vikings -1.5 at Lions

Rogers: Lions

Bianchi: Lions

Niyo: Vikings

Wojo: Lions

Raiders -5.5 at Rams

Rogers: Rams

Bianchi: Raiders

Niyo: Raiders

Wojo: Raiders

Texans +17 at Cowboys

Rogers: Texans (best bet)

Bianchi: Cowboys

Niyo: Texans

Wojo: Texans

Jets +9.5 at Bills

Rogers: Jets

Bianchi: Bills

Niyo: Jets

Wojo: Jets

Ravens +1.5 at Steelers

Rogers: Ravens

Bianchi: Steelers

Niyo: Steelers

Wojo: Ravens

Browns +6 at Bengals

Rogers: Browns

Bianchi: Bengals

Niyo: Bengals (best bet)

Wojo: Browns

Jaguars +3.5 at Titans

Rogers: Jaguars

Bianchi: Titans

Niyo: Titans

Wojo: Jaguars

Eagles -6.5 at Giants

Rogers: Giants

Bianchi: Giants

Niyo: Eagles

Wojo: Eagles

Chiefs -8.5 at Broncos

Rogers: Broncos

Bianchi: Chiefs

Niyo: Chiefs

Wojo: Broncos

Buccaneers +3 at 49ers

Rogers: Buccaneers

Bianchi: 49ers (best bet)

Niyo: Buccaneers

Wojo: Buccaneers

Panthers +3.5 at Seahawks

Rogers: Panthers

Bianchi: Seahawks

Niyo: Seahawks

Wojo: Seahawks (best bet)

Dolphins -2.5 at Chargers

Rogers: Chargers

Bianchi: Chargers

Niyo: Dolphins

Wojo: Dolphins

Patriots -1.5 at Cardinals

Rogers: Cardinals

Bianchi: Patriots

Niyo: Patriots

Wojo: Patriots

Records

Rogers: 8-7 last week, 105-84-5 overall, 8-5 best bets

Bianchi: 9-6 last week, 106-83-5 overall, 7-5-1 best bets

Niyo: 7-8 last week, 90-99-5 overall, 7-6 best bets

Wojnowski: 8-7 last week, 98-91-5 overall, 7-6 best bets