NFL picks, Week 14
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 14 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
Vikings -1.5 at Lions
Rogers: Lions
Bianchi: Lions
Niyo: Vikings
Wojo: Lions
Raiders -5.5 at Rams
Rogers: Rams
Bianchi: Raiders
Niyo: Raiders
Wojo: Raiders
Texans +17 at Cowboys
Rogers: Texans (best bet)
Bianchi: Cowboys
Niyo: Texans
Wojo: Texans
Jets +9.5 at Bills
Rogers: Jets
Bianchi: Bills
Niyo: Jets
Wojo: Jets
Ravens +1.5 at Steelers
Rogers: Ravens
Bianchi: Steelers
Niyo: Steelers
Wojo: Ravens
Browns +6 at Bengals
Rogers: Browns
Bianchi: Bengals
Niyo: Bengals (best bet)
Wojo: Browns
Jaguars +3.5 at Titans
Rogers: Jaguars
Bianchi: Titans
Niyo: Titans
Wojo: Jaguars
Eagles -6.5 at Giants
Rogers: Giants
Bianchi: Giants
Niyo: Eagles
Wojo: Eagles
Chiefs -8.5 at Broncos
Rogers: Broncos
Bianchi: Chiefs
Niyo: Chiefs
Wojo: Broncos
Buccaneers +3 at 49ers
Rogers: Buccaneers
Bianchi: 49ers (best bet)
Niyo: Buccaneers
Wojo: Buccaneers
Panthers +3.5 at Seahawks
Rogers: Panthers
Bianchi: Seahawks
Niyo: Seahawks
Wojo: Seahawks (best bet)
Dolphins -2.5 at Chargers
Rogers: Chargers
Bianchi: Chargers
Niyo: Dolphins
Wojo: Dolphins
Patriots -1.5 at Cardinals
Rogers: Cardinals
Bianchi: Patriots
Niyo: Patriots
Wojo: Patriots
Records
Rogers: 8-7 last week, 105-84-5 overall, 8-5 best bets
Bianchi: 9-6 last week, 106-83-5 overall, 7-5-1 best bets
Niyo: 7-8 last week, 90-99-5 overall, 7-6 best bets
Wojnowski: 8-7 last week, 98-91-5 overall, 7-6 best bets