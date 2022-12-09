Lions rule out Barnes, Brown doubtful for Vikings game

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have a few injuries heading into a critical divisional game with the Minnesota Vikings, but the situation pales in comparison to some of the team's early-season woes.

The team ruled out three players on Friday, led by linebacker Derrick Barnes, who is battling a knee issue. Backup guard Kayode Awosika (ankle) and rookie cornerback Chase Lucas (hamstring) have also been ruled out.

Awosika has started the past two weeks in place of Evan Brown at right guard. The latter returned to practice this week, but remains doubtful this week because of a lingering ankle injury. That means the Lions will likely have to turn to Dan Skipper or Logan Stenberg at that spot. Practice squader Ross Pierschbacher is also an option.

The Lions also listed four players as questionable, including the trio of Jeff Okudah, Kalif Raymond and Nate Sudfeld, who battled an illness this week. Okudah and Raymond returned to practice on Friday, while Sudfeld remained out. If he's not cleared, the team would need to turn to Josh Dobbs, who joined the practice squad earlier this month, as Jared Goff's backup.

Also questionable is nickel cornerback Will Harris, who missed Friday's practice after suffering a hip injury in Thursday's practice. With Lucas ruled out, Mike Hughes would likely take over at the nickel if Harris can't go.

