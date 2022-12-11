WATCH: Lions' Jameson Williams catches first pass, 41-yard touchdown against Vikings

Detroit — If the Minnesota Vikings didn't regret letting the Detroit Lions trade up for Jameson Williams in April's NFL Draft, they might be now.

Williams, who was activated for the first time last week against Jacksonville but didn't have a catch, was more than a decoy on the Lions' second drive. He lined up left of the offensive line and sprung open on a post route, hauling in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff for his first career catch.

Williams celebrated by immediately running to give the touchdown ball to his father, who was sitting front row near the end zone where Williams scored.

Williams missed the first 11 games this season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in his final appearance for the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff national championshipagainst Georgia. He was selected with the 12th-overall pick in this past year's NFL Draft. The Lions traded the No. 32 pick — which they got from trading Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles — as well as pick Nos. 34 and 66 to move up to No. 12.

