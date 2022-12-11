Lions will be without starting nickelback against Vikings; Romeo Okwara to debut

Detroit — The Detroit Lions will be without starting nickelback Will Harris for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Listed as questionable with a hip injury suffered mid-week, Harris was among Detroit's inactives for the game.

That decision had been foreshadowed by Detroit's Saturday transactions, which included the temporarily elevation of slot cornerback Jarren Williams off the practice squad.

Additionally, the Lions listed offensive lineman Evan Brown, guard Kayode Awosika, linebacker Derrick Barnes, defensive linemen Michael Brockers and Austin Bryant and wide receiver Tom Kennedy as inactive.

Awosika (ankle) had been ruled out Friday, while Brown (ankle) was doubtful coming into the game. That means the team will be tuning to a fourth option at right guard, with starter Halapoulivaati Vaitai being sidelined all season by a back injury.

To provide extra depth at that spot, the Lions signed Ross Pierschbacher off the practice squad on Saturday. To make room on the roster, the team placed rookie cornerback Chase Lucas on injured reserve.

Other than Barnes (knee), Detroit's remaining inactives were healthy scratches. Most notable from that group is Bryant, who is taking a seat in favor of rookie James Houston — who has recorded three sacks in his first two games — and the returning Romeo Okwara.

Okwara will be making his season debut, 14 months after tearing his Achilles tendon. In 2020, he paced the Lions with 10.0 sacks.

