Live updates: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

-Q1 14:14: After scoring on every possession last week against Jacksonville, the Lions go three-and-out on their first drive.

Kickoff

Vikings won the toss and deferred. Lions up first on offense.

Injury designations

ACTIVE: DE Romeo Okwara (achilles), CB Jeff Okudah (illness)

INACTIVE: WR Tom Kennedy, G Kayode Awosika, G/C Evan Brown (ankle), DE Austin Bryant, DL Michael Brockers, LB Derrick Barnes (knee), CB Will Harris (hip)

Pregame

The Lions have a chance to make a statement against a Vikings team that's hoping to clinch the NFC North with a win.

The last time these two teams faced each other, the Lions were in control until the very end. They might have let that game slip through their grasp, but there's nothing they can do about it now. They have to focus on winning this game.

More:Lions will be without starting nickelback against Vikings; Romeo Okwara to debut

A win here would create some serious playoff buzz around this team, especially considering how easy their schedule is the rest of the way. A loss would put a serious damper on those already slim playoff hopes.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Vikings at Lions

▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

▶ TV/radio: Fox/97.1

▶ Records: Vikings are 10-2, Lions are 5-7

▶ Line: Lions by 2