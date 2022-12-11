What they're saying: Are the Lions a playoff team?

The Detroit News

Don't look now, but the Detroit Lions are in the playoff hunt.

With a 34-23 victory Sunday over the Vikings, the Lions suddenly have become a team no one wants to play, in the eyes of analysts, as they make a charge at a playoff berth.

The Lions have won five of their last six, and are in the No. 9 spot in the NFC though Sunday's 1 p.m. games, with the top seven making the postseason.

“You look at Detroit and they’re kind of like that sleeper," FOX analyst Michael Strahan said after the Lions' victory. "I think we got so used to Detroit struggling over the last few years, and they’ve always been in close games over the last few years. In the end, they weren’t winning those games. And now they’re winning those games, and not only that they’re running away with games.

"They’re at a point earlier in the season that they had the No. 1 offense in the league as far as scoring points. But defensively they really struggled at stopping anybody. But now the defense has caught up to their offense. Jared Goff looks like the guy everybody thought was going to be with the Rams for his entire career and right now Detroit is about as hot of a team as anybody. And if I’m out there, that’s one team I don’t want to play.”

Dan Orlovsky, the former Lions quarterback who is an analyst for ESPN, called the game next week at the New York Jets "the biggest Lions game in years now," and re-upped a video in which he said last week that the Lions will the rest of their regular-season games.

Here's a sampling of what other national analysts are saying: