NFL picks, Week 15

The Detroit News

Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 15 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.

Lions +1.5 at Jets

Rogers: Lions

Bianchi: Lions

Niyo: Lions

Wojo: Lions

49ers -3.5 at Seahawks

Rogers: Seahawks

Bianchi: 49ers (best bet)

Niyo: Seahawks

Wojo: 49ers

Colts +4 at Vikings

Rogers: Colts

Bianchi: Vikings

Niyo: Vikings (best bet)

Wojo: Vikings

Ravens +3 at Browns

Rogers: Ravens

Bianchi: Ravens

Niyo: Browns

Wojo: Ravens

Dolphins +7 at Bills

Rogers: Dolphins

Bianchi: Dolphins

Niyo: Bills

Wojo: Bills (best bet)

Falcons +4 at Saints

Rogers: Falcons

Bianchi: Falcons

Niyo: Saints

Wojo: Saints

Chiefs -14 at Texans

Rogers: Texans (best bet)

Bianchi: Chiefs

Niyo: Chiefs

Wojo: Texans

Eagles -8.5 at Bears

Rogers: Bears

Bianchi: Eagles

Niyo: Eagles

Wojo: Eagles

Steelers +1.5 at Panthers

Rogers: Steelers

Bianchi: Steelers

Niyo: Panthers

Wojo: Steelers

Cowboys -4.5 at Jaguars

Rogers: Jaguars

Bianchi: Jaguars

Niyo: Cowboys

Wojo: Cowboys

Cardinals -1.5 at Broncos

Rogers: Broncos

Bianchi: Broncos

Niyo: Broncos

Wojo: Broncos

Patriots +1.5 at Raiders

Rogers: Patriots

Bianchi: Patriots

Niyo: Patriots

Wojo: Raiders

Titans +3 at Chargers

Rogers: Titans

Bianchi: Chargers

Niyo: Chargers

Wojo: Titans

Bengals -3.5 at Buccaneers

Rogers: Buccaneers

Bianchi: Bengals

Niyo: Bengals

Wojo: Buccaneers

Giants +3.5 at Commanders

Rogers: Giants

Bianchi: Giants

Niyo: Commanders

Wojo: Commanders

Rams +7.5 at Packers

Rogers: Rams

Bianchi: Rams

Niyo: Packers

Wojo: Packers

Records

Rogers: 9-4 last week, 114-88-5 overall, 9-5 best bets

Bianchi: 5-8 last week, 111-91-5 overall, 8-5-1 best bets

Niyo: 5-8 last week, 95-107-5 overall, 8-6 best bets

Wojnowski: 8-5 last week, 106-96-5 overall, 7-7 best bets