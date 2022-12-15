NFL picks, Week 15
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 15 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
Lions +1.5 at Jets
Rogers: Lions
Bianchi: Lions
Niyo: Lions
Wojo: Lions
49ers -3.5 at Seahawks
Rogers: Seahawks
Bianchi: 49ers (best bet)
Niyo: Seahawks
Wojo: 49ers
Colts +4 at Vikings
Rogers: Colts
Bianchi: Vikings
Niyo: Vikings (best bet)
Wojo: Vikings
Ravens +3 at Browns
Rogers: Ravens
Bianchi: Ravens
Niyo: Browns
Wojo: Ravens
Dolphins +7 at Bills
Rogers: Dolphins
Bianchi: Dolphins
Niyo: Bills
Wojo: Bills (best bet)
Falcons +4 at Saints
Rogers: Falcons
Bianchi: Falcons
Niyo: Saints
Wojo: Saints
Chiefs -14 at Texans
Rogers: Texans (best bet)
Bianchi: Chiefs
Niyo: Chiefs
Wojo: Texans
Eagles -8.5 at Bears
Rogers: Bears
Bianchi: Eagles
Niyo: Eagles
Wojo: Eagles
Steelers +1.5 at Panthers
Rogers: Steelers
Bianchi: Steelers
Niyo: Panthers
Wojo: Steelers
Cowboys -4.5 at Jaguars
Rogers: Jaguars
Bianchi: Jaguars
Niyo: Cowboys
Wojo: Cowboys
Cardinals -1.5 at Broncos
Rogers: Broncos
Bianchi: Broncos
Niyo: Broncos
Wojo: Broncos
Patriots +1.5 at Raiders
Rogers: Patriots
Bianchi: Patriots
Niyo: Patriots
Wojo: Raiders
Titans +3 at Chargers
Rogers: Titans
Bianchi: Chargers
Niyo: Chargers
Wojo: Titans
Bengals -3.5 at Buccaneers
Rogers: Buccaneers
Bianchi: Bengals
Niyo: Bengals
Wojo: Buccaneers
Giants +3.5 at Commanders
Rogers: Giants
Bianchi: Giants
Niyo: Commanders
Wojo: Commanders
Rams +7.5 at Packers
Rogers: Rams
Bianchi: Rams
Niyo: Packers
Wojo: Packers
Records
Rogers: 9-4 last week, 114-88-5 overall, 9-5 best bets
Bianchi: 5-8 last week, 111-91-5 overall, 8-5-1 best bets
Niyo: 5-8 last week, 95-107-5 overall, 8-6 best bets
Wojnowski: 8-5 last week, 106-96-5 overall, 7-7 best bets