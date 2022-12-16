Lions rule out two reserves; Hutchinson and Ragnow questionable

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions remain relatively healthy heading into Sunday's game against the New York Jets. On Friday, the team ruled out just two players: reserve offensive lineman Kayode Awosika (ankle) and rotational linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee).

Additionally, defensive tackle Michael Brockers is doubtful, while four others — defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, center Frank Ragnow, cornerback Mike Hughes and fullback Jason Cabinda — are considered questionable for the matchup.

Brockers, Hutchinson and Hughes are all dealing with an illness that's been impacting the Lions' locker room the past two weeks. Hutchinson returned to practice on Friday after missing Thursday's session, while the other two remained out.

In positive news, the Lions are poised to get offensive lineman Evan Brown back after a three-game absence due to a sprained ankle. He's started eight games this season in place of Halapoulivaati Vaitai, the team's normal starter at right guard. He's been out all year after undergoing surgery for a back injury.

"To have the continuity and those guys communicate and working with each other, understand where your leverage is at and all those things, I think is big," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "So, to get (Brown) back, that gives us a little bit of a boost, for sure."

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers