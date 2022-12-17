Lions add Justin Jackson to injury report, activate Craig Reynolds

East Rutherford, N.J. — The Detroit Lions made a handful of roster moves, fortifying some areas where the team had injury concerns heading into Sunday's matchup with the New York Jets.

Those concerns unexpected extended to the backfield after the team had to add running back and kickoff returner Justin Jackson to the injury report on Saturday with an illness. To compensate for his potential unavailability, the Lions activated Craig Reynolds from injured reserve. He's been out since early November with a foot injury.

To clear room on the roster for Reynolds, the Lions waived receiver Tom Kennedy.

In addition to activating Reynolds, the team temporarily elevated linebacker Jarrad Davis and quarterback Joshua Dobbs off the practice squad. Davis is being elevated for the third time this season, and the second consecutive week, after Derrick Barnes was ruled out with a knee injury.

There's no immediate indication why the team promoted Dobbs. Neither starter Jared Goff or backup Nate Sudfeld were on the injury report this week. Sudfeld missed all three days of practice the previous week with an illness, but was active for last Sunday's game against the Vikings.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers