Live updates: Raymond gives Lions 7-0 lead

Raymond returns a punt for a touchdown

-Q1 6:00: Lions' defense responds by forcing a three-and-out. At the very least, they flip field position. And then Kalif Raymond returns the punt for a touchdown. 46 yards. That works too. Lions up 7-0 now.

-Q1 6:55: The Lions' drive takes over eight minutes, but they come up empty. Four straight run plays in a goal-to-go situation didn't get the job done. Jets' ball.

Kickoff

The Jets win the toss and defer. Lions up first on offense.

Injury designations

ACTIVE: RB Justin Jackson (illness), G/C Evan Brown (ankle), DE Aidan Hutchinson (illness)

INACTIVE: QB Joshua Dobbs, RB Craig Reynolds, G Kayode Awosika, G Ross Pierschbascher, DL Michael Brockers, DE Austin Bryant, LB Derrick Barnes

Pregame

The Lions have a pretty important game against the New York Jets on Sunday. It's the last game on their schedule against a team with a winning record. Win here, and the road to the playoffs gets a lot easier.

Zach Wilson will get the start under center for the Jets, which might be seen as good news for Lions fans. Wilson was benched earlier this season for Mike White, who suffered a rib injury against the Bills last Sunday and wasn't cleared by doctors in time for this game.

The battle between the Lions' offense and the Jets' defense should be a good one. The Lions have pretty much been scoring at will the past few weeks, but they haven't seen a defense quite like this since week 7 against the Cowboys.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Lions at Jets

▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

▶ TV/radio: FOX/97.1

▶ Series: Even 7-7

▶ Line: Jets by 2½