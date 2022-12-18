Trio of Lions players battling illness all active; Williams, Joyner out for Jets

East Rutherford, N.J. — The Detroit Lions had a trio of players listed as questionable due to an illness heading into Sunday's matchup with the New York Jets, but all three are active for the contest. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, cornerback Mike Hughes and running back and return man Justin Jackson are all suiting up.

The Lions had seven inactives, including offensive lineman Kayode Awosika (ankle), linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee) and defensive tackle Michael Brockers (illness), who all had been previously ruled out. Additionally, quarterback Joshua Dobbs, offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher, defensive end Austin Bryant are healthy scratches.

Running back Craig Reynolds is also inactive. He was activated off injured reserve on Saturday after missing more than a month with a foot injury, but with Jackson good to go, Reynolds wasn't immediately needed.

As for the Jets, they'll be without two key defenders for the game.

Star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams won't play. He had been questionable with a calf injury after missing the full week of practice. Also out is safety Lamarcus Joyner, who was added to the team's injury report on Saturday with a hip issue. He's played 100% of the team's defensive snaps and leads the team with three interceptions.

