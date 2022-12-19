Lions notes: Assessing Elliott's injury, offensive line success and Carolina's QB

Allen Park — One day after Lions starting safety DeShon Elliott exited because of a shoulder injury, the team still didn't have an update on his long-term prognosis.

"We’re getting studies on him right now," Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday. "I know he was a little tender, the shoulder hurt a little bit, but we’ll know a lot more this afternoon."

With Elliott out, the team turned to veteran C.J. Moore to replace him against the New York Jets. And if Elliott's injury ends up being a longer-term issue, Campbell said the team will consider both Moore and converted cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, the team's third-round pick in 2021.

"It’ll be the combination of who gives us the best opportunity defensively, but also special teams and the team in general," Campbell said. "Let’s put our guys in a position they’re going to help us as a team the most, so we’ve got a couple of options as we move forward."

The biggest concern with Melifonwu would be his experience. While battling multiple injury issues, he's been limited to just six defensive snaps this year, after converting to safety during the offseason. That would be further magnified paired next to rookie Kerby Joseph in the back end of Detroit's defense.

Moore, a four-year veteran, was let go after training camp while he was recovering from an Achilles injury. He rejoined the Lions shortly after their bye week in late October. Since re-signing, he's played 98 defensive snaps as an injury replacement, and another 158 on special teams, where he's successfully converted two fake punts.

Next opponent chooses QB

Carolina Panthers coach Steve Wilks wouldn't commit to a starting quarterback following his team's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but Wilks confirmed Monday they'll be sticking with Sam Darnold under center for this week's game against the Lions.

The former Jets quarterback, drafted No. 3 overall in 2018, was traded to the Panthers for draft picks ahead of the 2021 season. He ended up starting 11 games last season, but struggled, completing less than 60% of his throws with more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (nine).

Darnold lost the starting job to Baker Mayfield ahead of this season, then suffered a high-ankle sprain in the preseason that sidelined him for several weeks. Following the mid-season release of Mayfield, Darnold has been back in the starting role, ahead of P.J. Walker, since Week 12.

In three starts, Darnold is completing 59.1% of his throws with three touchdowns and zero interceptions, leading the Panthers to a 2-1 record. They are currently one game behind division-leading Tampa Bay.

Keeping Goff clean

After not allowing a sack in the past two games, and four of the past seven, the Lions are tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the fewest allowed this season at 19.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has done a good job avoiding sacks throughout his career. The former No. 1 pick has been sacked 25 or fewer times in three of his previous six seasons as a full-time starter.

"Our O-line is doing a really good job," Campbell said. "We’ve got some really good players up there. I mean, our two tackles, and (guard) Jonah (Jackson), (center) Frank (Ragnow)’s out there battling like he does every week. So, they’re giving our guy a chance and when (Goff) sits back there and just plays with rhythm and stays on that back foot and is ready to throw, I mean, we’re pretty good."

Campbell also credited the team's receivers for consistently getting to their spots faster than the opposing defensive line can get home.

If all three happen — a Detroit win, a Seattle loss and a Washington loss — the Lions will be holding the No. 7 seed in the NFC on Christmas morning, controlling their destiny with two games remaining.

