Several Lions get surge of support in final batch of fan Pro Bowl balloting

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions had been polling well in Pro Bowl voting this year, but several of the team's players surged up the ballot as the league closed fan voting late last week.

In total, 10 Lions players finished among the top 10 at their position, led by rookie Aidan Hutchinson, who finished second among defensive ends, behind only San Francisco's Nick Bosa, who is leading the NFL with 15½ sacks and is among the favorites to be named the league's defensive MVP.

Other Lions who finished in the top 10 were center Frank Ragnow (third), offensive tackles Penei Sewell (fourth) and Taylor Decker (sixth), guard Jonah Jackson (seventh), running back Jamaal Williams (ninth), strong safety Deshon Elliott (seventh), quarterback Jared Goff (10th), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (sixth) and free safety Kerby Joseph (third).

The fan vote will count as one-third of the final tally, with the other two-thirds made up of the league's coaches and players. The full roster of 88 players (44 for each conference) is scheduled to be announced Wednesday at 8 p.m.

The traditional Pro Bowl game was eliminated this year and is being replaced by a week-long celebration of AFC vs. NFC competitions, featuring a new flag football matchup to be played Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

