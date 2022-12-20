Lions safety DeShon Elliott not looking good for Saturday's game against Panthers

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions entered the season with a pair of veteran safeties with the ability to stabilize a young defense. Entering Saturday's crucial game against the Panthers, they will likely have neither.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday it's unlikely DeShon Elliott, who exited Sunday's win over the Jets with a shoulder injury, will be able to play.

"I would say right now, he's looking like he probably won't be able to make it," Campbell said, adding that it's possible the injury becomes a multi-week ordeal.

"It's hard to say," Campbell said. "As of right now, it doesn't look very promising. But there again, we'll see how he feels every day."

C.J. Moore filled most of the void left behind by Elliott against the Jets — he played 46% of defensive snaps — and will likely be tapped to help chip in during this weekend.

This season, Elliott, 25, has made 83 tackles, three passes defenses, an interception and a forced fumble in 13 games. He signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal to join the Lions this past offseason after spending his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Injury report

Elliott was one of four Lions to not take part in practice on Tuesday. Guard Kayode Awosika (ankle), fullback Jason Cabinda (illness) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) were all held out of practice.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), interior lineman Evan Brown (ankle) and offensive tackle Taylor Decker (elbow) were all limited. Defensive lineman Michael Brockers (ilness) was a full participant.

