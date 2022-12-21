Kalif Raymond becomes fifth Lions player to earn NFC Player of the Week honors

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have been cleaning up on weekly awards this season. On Wednesday, wide receiver and return man Kalif Raymond became the team's fifth player to earn player of the week honors after he was named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the New York Jets.

In Detroit's 20-17 victory, Raymond scored the first special teams touchdown of his career, returning a punt 47 yards in the opening quarter to put the Lions up, 7-0. He also had a pair of blocks as a return man that prevented Jets defenders from downing the ball inside the 5-yard line, resulting in touchbacks.

"I just gave him a game ball," Lions coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "He's our iron man. He does everything for us. He's been in there through some of the injuries we've had at receiver. He's just been there every day, for every game, for every practice. He just goes. He is selfless, he's disciplined, he's a hard worker, he's smart, he's productive, he endears himself to his teammates and he's versatile. He can block, he can play in the slot, he can play outside, he's got run after catch (and) he's a damn good punt return."

Even prior to the touchdown, Raymond had been in the midst of a strong season returning punts for the Lions. And following the score, he now ranks second in the league with a 14.6-yard average on 17 attempts. Only Atlanta's Avery Williams has been more effective, averaging 16.2 yards.

Raymond becomes Detroit's fifth player of the week recipient and fourth in the past seven weeks, joining wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, safety Kerby Joseph, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and kicker Michael Badgley.