Lions notes: Next on Detroit defense's to-do list: Limit big plays in passing game

Allen Park — During the Detroit Lions' stretch of six wins in the past seven games, the defensive turnaround has been one of the driving factors.

On track for one of the worst statistical seasons in NFL history heading into the team's bye week, some schematic adjustments have settled things down to the point where the Lions are allowing just 19.9 points per game the past seven weeks.

But if there's still one, glaring issue with the team's defensive performance in recent weeks, it's been the propensity for giving up big plays in the passing game. During this seven-game stretch of success, the Lions have surrendered 30 receptions of 20 or more yards, including 14 the past two weeks. Only the Tennessee Titans have given up more explosive pass plays since Week 9.

And that's actually reflective of a season-long trend, with the Titans giving up a league-worst 55 such plays and the Lions just behind them at 54.

But similar to the way the Lions have made improvements elsewhere on that side of the ball, particularly when it comes to stopping the run, coordinator Aaron Glenn vows the team will get better at limiting big passing plays these next few weeks.

"We've just got to play the ball," Glenn said. "That’s the most important thing, and listen, when you play man-to-man like we play, you’re going to give up some yards. But at the end of the day, the most important thing is not giving up points.

"We want to be aggressive, we’re going to continue to be aggressive and our guys are going to continue to improve in that area," Glenn said. "Just like we have done in the run game, we’re going to do it in the passing game also. So, hopefully after we continue to practice, after we continue to understand exactly where our helps at, the guys will get better at that. And I know they will because they do everything they can to do that and I trust those guys."

Stepping up to the challenge

It takes a village to execute a successful punt return, and a number of players played a role in Kalif Raymond's 47-yard touchdown against the New York Jets, including cornerback Jerry Jacobs, who was serving as a jammer on the play.

But what makes that interesting if Jacobs wasn't a planned part of the formation, at least not until he approached special teams coordinator Dave Fipp earlier in the week seeking a challenge.

"We had a lot of respect for (Justin Hardee) No. 34, their gunner," Fipp said. "They had moved him around right and left, and they put him where they thought the ball was going to be more often than not, and we knew it was going to be a tough matchup for us. So we talked about that in the meeting room, and then after the meeting, Jerry Jacobs came up to me and said, 'Hey Coach, I want number 34.

"...I think that’s also a testament to the returner and Leaf (Raymond), and those guys believe in him, and they want to make plays for him," Fipp said. "So, Jerry went in there, he held up No. 34 long enough for the thing to get started."

We're going streaking

After being plagued by turnover issues to start the season, Jared Goff hasn't given the ball away for six consecutive games, becoming the first Lions quarterback to accomplish that feat.

Goff also owns the league's longest active streak of pass attempts without an interception. His 219 throws without being picked are both a franchise record and personal-best.

