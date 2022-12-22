Lions center Frank Ragnow named to Pro Bowl team for second time

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions were heavily represented in the fan portion of the Pro Bowl vote this year, but after coach and peer ballots were tallied, only one Lions player ended up making the cut: center Frank Ragnow.

While a disappointment on the whole, given 10 Lions players finished among the top 10 at their positions with fans, it's a remarkable accomplishment for Ragnow, who has been playing through a painful foot injury since the early stages of the season.

"When you watch the tape every week and coach (Hank) Fraley and I we’re both just amazed with what he’s able to do right now — and honestly, I think when you talk to him, he feels like he’s not even hitting his standard or his mark," offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said. "But, it certainly doesn’t go unnoticed. He’s doing a phenomenal job.

"We put a ton on his plate that people don’t realize," Johnson continued. "From a mental aspect, there’s a lot going on, both getting the protection identified, but also in the run game, because, like I said, we are so multiple. And he champions that; he loves coming in each week and getting all this stuff down, and it helps the entire offensive line when he’s in there."

For the season, Ragnow has allowed one sack and 11 quarterback pressures, while committing just three penalties. Those numbers are in line with his 2020 season, the previous time he was named to the Pro Bowl.

Ragnow missed most of the 2021 season because of a different injury to the same foot. That injury required surgery and sidelined him for the final 13 games.

jdrogers@detnews.com

Twitter: @justin_rogers