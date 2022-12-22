Detroit Lions' best bet to extend winning streak is continuing to shut down the run

Allen Park — For the Detroit Lions to stay on track with the team's pursuit of a playoff spot, they just need to keep doing what they've been doing. More specific to this weekend's matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Lions need to continue shutting down the run.

Outside of some lingering issues with dual-threat quarterbacks, the heart of Detroit's defensive turnaround since the team's bye week two months ago has been an ability to limit the damage opponents have been doing on the ground.

Those improvements were never more obvious than when the Lions went on the road and held the NFL's leading rusher at the time, Saquon Barkley, to 22 yards on 15 carries. And that success has continued through the team's recent three-game winning streak, with those opponents being held to 2.9 yards per carry, lowest in the league during that stretch.

"Not to be cliché or anything, but we're just keeping it simple," defensive tackle Alim McNeill said. "We're just doing our job, staying in our gaps and playing complementary football. There's nothing special going on; we're just executing the game plan that's given to us by AG (defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn). We're just so bought-in, know we can win ball games and know what it takes to win."

Enter the Panthers, who have been appropriately living up to the team's "Keep Pounding" motto in more ways than one.

To simply say it's been a tumultuous year for the Panthers would be an understatement. In the past couple of months, the team fired head coach Matt Rhule, traded away longtime face of the franchise Christian McCaffrey and cut starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, less than a half-year after trading for him.

Despite all that, the team remains in the thick of its divisional race. Sure, that's because no one in the NFC South has won more than six games, but it doesn't change the fact the Panthers are a game back of the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Through all the changes the Panthers have gone through this year, a clear offensive identity has emerged. In the three games since Sam Darnold has been reinserted as the team's quarterback, the only thing opponents need to understand is the Panthers want to run the ball — and run it often.

During that three-week stretch, no one is running the ball more than the Panthers, who are keeping it on the ground 36 times per game. So, it's clear that if you want to beat this team, the best way to do it is to bottle up their rushing attack.

In victories over the Broncos and Seahawks this month, the Panthers ran the ball 46 times in each game, amassing more than 400 yards and scoring three times. But in last weekend's loss to the Steelers, they were held to 21 yards on 16 carries.

When the run is working, it sets up the team's passing game. Nearly half of Darnold's pass attempts this season have come out of play-action, with his passer rating more than 20 points higher when he feigns a handoff to backs D'Onta Foreman or Chuba Hubbard.

That could open the door for Carolina to exploit Detroit's biggest defensive weakness, coughing up big plays through the air. Between No. 1 receiver D.J. Moore and second-year speedster Terrace Marshall Jr., the team has two legitimate deep threats to attack downfield once the ground game has been established.

The blueprint for success is clear for the Lions when they travel to unusually chilly Charlotte for a Saturday tilt. They just have to continue shutting down the run, repeating what they've done for several weeks and what the Steelers accomplished against these Panthers a week earlier.

"I expect this to continue," Glenn said. "The one thing that we say in our room, for the most part, is, man, we want to see how tough guys are, not how fast they are. And when I say that, I mean I don’t want to get guys on the perimeter of our defense. I want to keep them right in the teeth of our defense, where we’ve got our big guys at, and our guys are doing a good job of that.

"...I’ve talked about our identity for the past couple of weeks, so we know what they want to do, they know who we are and what we want to do, and man, this will be a good battle," Glenn said. "This will be a good test of will of men out on that field. And our guys will be up for the challenge."

jdrogers@detnews.com

Twitter: @justin_rogers