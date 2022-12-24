Lions' playoff hopes take big hit with loss to Panthers

Charlotte, N.C. — During the Detroit Lions' recent run of six wins in seven games, there had been clear keys to the success, namely forcing takeaways, taking care of the ball and stopping the run.

Against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, the Lions failed in all three departments. The Panthers ran wild, racking up 321 yards on the ground with big play after big play, fueling the throttling of the visiting Lions, 37-23, at Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers running backs Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman both career-highs in the win, combining for 290 yards on 33 carries. Meanwhile, the Panthers' 320 yards were the most in franchise history and the most allowed by the Lions since 328 in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in 1998.

The loss ended the Lions' three-game winning streak, dropping them to 7-8 and delivering a stiff blow to the team's playoff aspirations.

The Panthers set a physical tone immediately with Hubbard gaining 30 yards around the left end on the first play of the game, and another 35 yards up the middle and into the red zone on the next snap.

Keeping it on the ground three more times, Carolina worked it across the goal line without throwing a pass. Third-string back Raheem Blackshear capped the series, taking a read-option pitch from quarterback Sam Darnold for a 7-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

The Lions managed an early counterpunch, driving for a matching touchdown on the ensuing possession. DJ Chark hauled in a 39-yard deep ball on third-and-10 and Amon-Ra St. Brown added a drive-extending grab on third down in the red zone. That set up a 3-yard scoring pass from quarterback Jared Goff to tight end Shane Zylstra.

After forcing a punt, Detroit had an opportunity to take the lead early in the second quarter. Goff completed three consecutive throws for 52 yards, leading the Lions deep into Carolina territory, but the QB put a snap on the ground that was quickly jumped on by defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, ending the threat.

Following the takeaway, the Panthers went back to work on the ground with Foreman breaking through for a 38-yard gain. Six plays later, including five runs, Darnold kept it on a zone-read to score from 3 yards out, putting the Panthers up, 14-7.

Forcing a quick punt on defense, Carolina extended that lead to 14, propelled by two more big plays. It opened the series with a 36-yard pass to Terrace Marshall Jr., followed by a 21-yard romp for Foreman. Darnold kept the drive alive with a successful QB sneak on fourth down in Lions territory, paving the way for Foreman's 4-yard scoring run.

The Panthers tacked on three before the half. A 33-yard run for Hubbard and a pair of Darnold completions for 36 yards set up Eddy Pineiro for a 37-yard field goal as time expired.

Little changed to open the third quarter as the Lions were forced into a third consecutive three-and-out on offense, while the defense had no answers for the Panthers' playmaking offense.

Foreman kicked the Panthers' drive off with a 15-yard run before cornerback Jeff Okudah surrendered a 47-yard reception to D.J. Moore on a third-and-13 snap. Moore finished the job on the next play, taking a short throw and extending across the goal line to make it 31-7.

The Lions managed to stop the bleeding with a quick-strike scoring drive late in the third quarter. Goff connected with Kalif Raymond on a 56-yard bomb. Then, facing a fourth down in the red zone, the quarterback found Zylstra in the back of the end for the second-year tight end's second touchdown of the day. A failed two-point conversion left the Lions trailing, 31-13.

Carolina countered with a 40-yard Pineiro field goal, but more importantly, used up nearly five minutes on the game clock before pushing the lead to 21 with 13:13 remaining.

The Lions attempted to keep their long-shot comeback effort afloat with a long kickoff return by Justin Jackson, but the offense sputtered in the red zone and turned it over on downs.

After successfully killing another five minutes on a scoreless drive, the Panthers allowed the Lions to return to the end zone in eight plays. Zyltra capped the series with his third touchdown catch of the day, a 1-yard effort with 3:50 remaining, but the Lions failed to recover the onside kick.

Fittingly, Foreman snapped off another 28-yard run after the recovery, quelling the Lions' faint hopes for a comeback. Pineiro added a 36-yard field goal after the 2-minute warning to cap the Panthers' onslaught on the scoreboard.

The Lions will return home to play the Chicago next Sunday.

