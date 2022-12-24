LIONS

Live updates: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

Matthew Scheidel
The Detroit News
The Lions will look to have a winning record for the first time since the 2019 season as they take on the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve.

Head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions will try to climb above .500 and remain in the playoff chase when they take on the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.

The Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback, meaning the Lions will have faced to back-to-back Jets' draft busts. Carolina also runs the ball a ton, which is good news for a Lions' defense that has been stout against the run in recent weeks.

The Lions just need to keep on winning. If they do that, they should be fine.

Follow along for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Lions at Panthers

 Kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

 TV/radio: FOX/97.1

 Records: Lions are 7-7; Panthers are 5-9

 Line: Lions by 2½

