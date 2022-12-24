Live updates: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

The Lions will look to have a winning record for the first time since the 2019 season as they take on the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve.

The Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback, meaning the Lions will have faced to back-to-back Jets' draft busts. Carolina also runs the ball a ton, which is good news for a Lions' defense that has been stout against the run in recent weeks.

The Lions just need to keep on winning. If they do that, they should be fine.

Follow along for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Lions at Panthers

▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

▶ TV/radio: FOX/97.1

▶ Records: Lions are 7-7; Panthers are 5-9

▶ Line: Lions by 2½