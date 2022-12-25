Playoff picture holds steady, but Lions' window narrows with two games to go

The Detroit Lions wasted a prime opportunity to climb into the seventh and final seed of the NFC playoff race on Saturday, but with the three teams ahead of them in the standings also stumbling this weekend, there remains a narrow path to a postseason berth.

The Lions (7-8) stayed in ninth place in the conference after getting wrecked by the Panthers, but are still within striking distance of the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders for that final playoff spot.

With a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, the Seahawks continue to share the same record as the Lions. But in a scenario where the teams finish tied, the Seahawks hold the tie-breaker, having bested the Lions in a head-to-head matchup earlier in the season.

Detroit also stuck within a half-game of Washington (7-7-1) by virtue of the Commanders' loss in San Francisco. Meanwhile, the New York Giants wasted an opportunity to clinch a spot after losing to the Minnesota Vikings on a 61-yard field goal as time expired.

Despite the defeat, the Giants are 1.5 games up on the Lions and can earn a postseason berth with a win in either of their final two games, at home against Indianapolis or on the road against the conference-leading Eagles, who could be resting their starters if they lock up the top seed with a win next week against the Saints.

Between Seattle, Washington and New York, Detroit needs to jump two of the three to sneak into the postseason for the first time since 2016. That almost certainly would require the Lions to win their final two games, a pair of divisional matchups against Chicago and Green Bay.

In addition to closing the season with two more wins, the Lions need both the Seahawks and Commanders to each lose once (or the Giants to lose both). Getting that level of help isn't impossible, but isn't exactly promising.

The Seahawks, who have lost three straight, finish at the season at home against a pair of struggling opponents, the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams. The Jets are in quarterback hell, but would present a far stiffer challenge if Mike White gets cleared to return after missing the past two weeks with a rib injury. If not, there's a chance the team turns to preseason star Chris Streveler, who finished out Thursday's loss to Jacksonville after Zach Wilson was benched once again.

As for the Rams, they've been floundering all year, having lost many of their star players to season-ending injuries, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The Seahawks won the previous meeting between the two teams earlier this month.

The Commanders, who are dealing with their own QB issues, host the Browns next week, an opponent that hasn't scored more than 13 points the past three weeks. Washington then closes the season with Dallas, who could be locked into the fifth seed in the NFC and have nothing to play for in the finale. That will come to fruition with either a Dallas loss or Philadelphia win in Week 17.

Green Bay will also enter the playoff picture with a win against Miami on Christmas Day. A victory will draw the Packers even with the Lions and Seahawks at 7-8, but doesn't change the math for the Lions, only further emphasizing the requirement to win their final two games, including the finale at Lambeau Field.

