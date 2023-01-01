Lions announce 2023 Inspire Change Grantees

The Detroit Lions on Sunday announced their 2023 Inspire Change Grantees, naming five Metro Detroit organizations who will receive financial grants this year from the team's Detroit Lions Inspire Change initiative.

The grantees are Athletes For Charity, Black United Fund of Michigan (BUF), Detroit Phoenix Center, Downtown Boxing Gym (DBG) and Family Assistance for Renaissance Men (F.A.R.M.).

The Lions did not specify how much the grants were for. Last year, Detroit Lions Inspire Change invested $468,000 across seven organizations. F.A.R.M. and Downtown Boxing Gym were both chosen for grants in 2022 as well.

Athletes for Charity aims at providing instruction, financial resources and information to disadvantaged youth. BUF provides STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) resources to help serve children, youth and young adults in a variety of ways. Detroit Phoenix Center centers on the underserved and street-connected youth in Detroit. DBG serves as a mentoring center for those participating in boxing, providing a variety of programs outside the ring for the betterment of young lives. F.A.R.M. is a non-profit focused on rehabbing youth fathers and reuniting them with their children.