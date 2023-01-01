Lions return man Justin Jackson out; Craig Reynolds active for first time since Week 8

Detroit — The Detroit Lions will be without No. 3 running back and return man Justin Jackson for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. He popped up on Friday's injury report with a hip issue and wasn't deemed healthy enough to suit up for the late-season divisional matchup.

Jackson's absence from the lineup paves the way for Craig Reynolds to appear in his first game since suffering a rib injury in the team's Week 8 game against Miami. In the six games prior to suffering that injury, he had been averaging 17 offensive snaps, while playing a key role on special teams.

When Reynolds got hurt, Jackson's role in the offense grew significantly. Through the first seven games, he logged just 36 snaps. In the eight games since Reynolds went out, Jackson has been on the field for 171 offensive reps.

In addition to Jackson, the Lions also made safety DeShon Elliott, guard Kayode Awosika, defensive tackle Michael Brockers, defensive end Austin Bryant and guard Ross Pierschbacher inactive for the game against the Bears.

Elliott (shoulder) and Awosika (ankle) had previously been ruled out Friday due to injury, while Brockers, Bryant and Pierschbacher are healthy scratches.

