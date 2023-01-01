Live updates: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Injury designations

ACTIVE: C Frank Ragnow (foot), RB Craig Reynolds

INACTIVE: RB Justin Jackson (hip), G Kayode Awosika, G Ross Pierschbacher, DE Austin Bryant, DL Michael Brockers, S DeShon Elliott (shoulder)

Pregame

The Lions will look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive against the Chicago Bears in their final home game of the 2022 season.

This game features the two worst defenses in the league in terms of points allowed. The Lions' defense just got shredded on the ground against Carolina last week, and now it faces the top rushing offense in the NFL.

This could be a high-scoring game — one that the Lions will need to be on the right side of if they want to remain in the playoff hunt.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Lions vs. Bears

▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

▶ TV/radio: Fox/97.1

▶ Records: Lions 7-8, Bears 3-12

▶ Line: Lions by 5