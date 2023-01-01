Report: NFLPA files grievance regarding playing conditions in Lions-Panthers game

Detroit — Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL Players' Association has filed a grievance against the Carolina Panthers and the NFL regarding the playing conditions in last Saturday's Lions-Panthers matchup in Carolina on Christmas Eve.

The game was the coldest home game in Panthers history. Several Lions players commented on the conditions, with quarterback Jared Goff saying the turf felt like cement.

"I thought the field conditions were below NFL-level standard, specifically pregame," Goff said.

In his tweet, Schefter said, "The NFLPA complained before the game and said the field conditions in the extreme cold, only worsened as the game progressed."