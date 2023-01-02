Lions break plethora of records in smackdown of Bears

Shortly after the Detroit Lions dismantled the Chicago Bears, 41-10, in Detroit's home finale at Ford Field on Sunday, wide receiver Kalif Raymond could be found tossing his buddy, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, up in the air like a parent celebrating their child.

"You got 100 and 1,000! You got 100 and 1,000!" shouted the 5-foot-8 Raymond, who could barely keep the 6-feet, 200-pound St. Brown in his arms.

A year after taking the league by storm as a rookie, St. Brown in Sunday's win over the Bears — the team his older brother, Equanemious, plays for — surpassed 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards. St. Brown's 100-catch season made him the youngest player in Lions history to do so, as well as the first to do it since Calvin Johnson in 2012.

After most normal games, this type of achievement would be a major headline in the postgame banter. But after this particular game? It was almost an afterthought. Lions players and position groups landed a handful of these records and achievements on Sunday.

Here are some others you may have missed:

Team offense

▶ The Lions set a new franchise record for touchdowns in a season when they scored five on Sunday to push their season total to 52. The previous high was 50, set in 1995 and 2011.

▶ In home games this season, the Lions put up 3,709 net yards, 298 points and 36 touchdowns. All three are new franchise records.

▶ After scoring 41 points against the Lions have scored 30-plus points in eight games for the first time in franchise history.

Team rushing

▶ Jamaal Williams ran for 144 yards, D'Andre Swift had 78 and Jameson Williams had 40. The Lions' combined mark of 265 yards is the most in a single game since 1991.

▶ Williams scored a touchdown and Swift had two, giving Lions running backs a total of 25 touchdowns from scrimmage this season, breaking the franchise record for most touchdowns from the position group this season.

▶ Swift upped his touchdown total on the season to eight. Along with Williams (15 touchdowns), the Lions have two running backs with eight or more touchdowns for the first time in franchise history. Williams' mark

▶ The Lions surpassed 2,000 yards rushing in a single season for the first time since 1997.

QB Jared Goff

▶ Goff was 21-for-29 passing for 255 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions with a passer rating of 133.5. He finished the Lions' home slate with 23 touchdown passes at Ford Field, which broke the Lions' single-season record (20) set by Matthew Stafford in 2011.

WR/PR Kalif Raymond

▶ Raymond became the third player in Lions history to surpass 500 receiving yards and 250 punt return yards.

Tight end corps

▶ With two touchdown catches for Brock Wright, the Lions became the first team in NFL history to have three different tight ends produce a multi-touchdown game. T.J. Hockenson scored two touchdowns in Week 4 against Seattle and Shane Zylstra had three touchdowns in last week's game at Carolina.

▶ Wright's pair of touchdown catches were the 11th and 12th touchdowns caught by a Lions tight end this season, which is the most by any tight-end corps in franchise history.

James Houston

▶ Three sacks on Sunday pushed Houston's season total to eight, giving him the most sacks in NFL history through a player's first six games.

Aidan Hutchinson

▶ With his second-quarter interception of Fields, Hutchinson became the first rookie defensive lineman in NFL history to have three interceptions in a season and the first defensive lineman to have three picks since Richard Dent in 1990.

▶ Hutchinson is the first rookie — and only the second defensive lineman — in NFL history to have a season with at least 7.5 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in a single season.

Rookie linemen

▶ Rookie Josh Paschal recorded a pair of sacks against the Bears, giving the Lions three rookies with multi-sack games for the first time in franchise history.

▶ With three sacks from Houston and two from Paschal, the Lions had two rookies get two-plus sacks in the same game for the first time in franchise history.

▶ The Lions' pass-rush trio, along with rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, have combined for 18.5 sacks this season. That mark is tied for the second-most all-time, trailing only the 1999 Tennessee Titans (19.0).

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi