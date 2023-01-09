Lions' 2023 opponents mostly determined

Green Bay, Wis. — The majority of the Detroit Lions' 2023 opponents are set heading into the season finale against Green Bay, but three still hang in the balance.

In addition to the annual home-and-home series with the three division rivals, the Lions are set to host the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

And the Lions will hit the road for matchups with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Still to be determined are road games against an NFC East and AFC North opponent and a home tilt with a corresponding finisher in the NFC West.

Those matchups will be determined based on the result of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. If the Lions win, they'll finish second in the NFC North and travel to Dallas and Baltimore, while hosting Seattle.

And if the Lions lose Sunday night, those road games will shift to playing the Giants and the Steelers at their place and welcoming the Los Angeles Rams to Ford Field.

The time and date for those games will be announced with the league's schedule release, which took place in mid-May last year. It's also possible one of Detroit's nine road games will be played overseas. The team has not played an international game since a 2015 matchup against Kansas City.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers