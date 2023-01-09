Lions CB Jeff Okudah inactive for season finale with elbow injury

Green Bay, Wis. — The Detroit Lions will be without cornerback Jeff Okudah for the season finale. The 15-game starter was scratched with an elbow injury he suffered late in the week.

Even prior to the injury, Okudah had been struggling. He was benched in the second half of the team's game against Carolina two weeks ago and played a season-low 17 snaps in last week's game against Chicago after being placed in a rotation with Mike Hughes.

Hughes is expected to start against the Packers.

In addition to Okudah, running back Craig Reynolds and Jermar Jefferson, defensive linemen Michael Brockers and Austin Bryant and offensive linemen Ross Pierschbacher and Kayode Awosika are inactive for Sunday's game.

Only Awosika (ankle) had previously been ruled out, while Brockers had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice on Thursday and Friday.

Returning to the lineup is DeShon Elliott, who missed the past two games with a shoulder injury. With 91 tackles, he's second on the roster behind only linebacker Alex Anzalone.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers