Lions rookie Kerby Joseph hopes Aaron Rodgers comes back: 'More plays for me'

Green Bay, Wis. — As Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions players shook hands after Sunday night's game, Lions rookie Jameson Williams took a big swing, asking Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his jersey.

Rodgers was polite after the Lions' 20-16 victory, simply telling Williams, "I'm going to hold on to this one," before embracing former teammate Jamaal Williams.

Maybe the exchange was nothing, but it will inevitably lead to speculation about Rodgers' career. His 12 interceptions this season were the most since his first full year as a starter and his passer rating was the lowest of his career. At 39 years old, is it possible we've seen Rodgers' final game?

Maybe. Who knows? Those decisions aren't typically made in the heat of the moment, especially with the wound of being knocked out of the playoffs by the Lions are fresh.

"It’s a little raw right now," Rodgers said. "It’s just a little bit after the game so I’m going to take the emotion out of it and have conversations and see where the organization’s at and see how I feel after some time has passed."

If it was Rodgers' last game, his last pass was an interception.

Trying to orchestrate a fourth-quarter comeback, Rodgers was picked off by Lions rookie safety Kerby Joseph. It was actually the second time Joseph got him in the game, but the first was erased by a penalty that hadn't affected the play. But with the latter takeaway, Joseph became just the second player, joining former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, to intercept Rodgers three times. The other two came in Detroit's 15-9 victory in Week 9.

Oozing with confidence, Joseph gave away the secret to his success.

"You know, Aaron Rodgers was my favorite quarterback growing up," Joseph said. "The Packers were my favorite team. So I've been watching him my whole life. That's kind of how I be knowing how to get in his head and see his eyes and stuff."

As for the possibility of Rodgers retiring, Joseph doesn't buy it. And, to be blunt, he's hoping Rodgers doesn't.

"That's crazy," Joseph said. "If that's his last pass, I'm saving that ball and I'm going to send it to him so he can sign it. But if he don't sign it, I understand. But I doubt he's going to retire. He's probably going to try to come back, and if he comes back, more plays for me."

Joseph, who entered the starting lineup after Tracy Walker's season-ending Achilles injury, finishes his rookie campaign with 52 tackles four interceptions.

