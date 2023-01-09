Lions will pick No. 6 in the 2023 NFL Draft after Rams' season-ending loss

Green Bay, Wis. — The absolute slimmest of silver linings of being eliminated from the postseason via the Seattle Seahawks' victory on Sunday is the Detroit Lions are now slated to select No. 6 in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Los Angeles Rams' overtime loss dropped them to 5-12 in the season, locking them into the No. 6 slot. But that pick is going to the Lions as the final component of the trade that sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles ahead of the 2021 season.

It will mark the fifth consecutive year the Lions are scheduled to select in the first 10 picks of the NFL draft. With those selections the team previously took tight end T.J. Hockenson, cornerback Jeff Okudah, offensive tackle Penei Sewell and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

The previous five players selected No. 6 overall have been offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, quarterback Justin Herbert, quarterback Daniel Jones and guard Quenton Nelson.

Had the Rams managed to hold on and top the Seahawks, the pick going to the Lions would have only fallen one spot, to No. 7. A win would have drawn the Rams even with the Las Vegas Raiders in the standings, but the Rams would have received the later pick due to a more difficult strength of schedule.

In addition to the Rams' pick, the Lions still have their own choice later in the round. Prior to Sunday night's game in Green Bay that was scheduled to be No. 17.

