Lions' Jamaal Williams tops Barry Sanders' single-season rushing TD mark

Green Bay, Wis. — With a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth quarter, Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams topped Barry Sanders' franchise record for the most rushing touchdowns in a season.

The score, Williams' 17th of the season, came with 5:55 remaining in the fourth quarter and gave the Lions a 20-16 lead over his former team, the Green Bay Packers. Williams had entered the game with 15 rushing touchdowns and matched Sanders in the third quarter with another 1-yard romp.

"Now, that’s big," Lions running backs coach Duce Staley said earlier in the week. "Yeah, that’s huge. Oh no doubt, we all do, everybody in the building wants to see him go out there and do it."

Earlier in the game, Williams also went over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

