Packers' Quay Walker apologizes for shoving member of Lions' medical staff

Allen Park — In a moment that defies rational explanation, particularly in light of the life-saving measures provided by the Buffalo Bills training staff last week when safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest, Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night's game after shoving a member of Detroit's medical staff while they were tending to an injured player on the field.

Lions running back D'Andre Swift ended up suffering an injury late in the fourth-quarter go-ahead drive of the Lions' 20-16 victory, and during the stoppage in play, Walker shoved a member of Detroit's medical staff, earning a personal foul and ejection. With a fresh set of downs at the 5-yard line, the Lions handed off to Jamaal Williams three straight times before the back got across the goal line to break Barry Sanders' record for rushing touchdowns in a single season, putting the Lions ahead, 20-16, with 5:55 remaining.

It marked the second time Walker had been ejected this season for an altercation involving a non-player from the opposing team. In a matchup against Buffalo in late October, he shoved a coach on the sideline after driving a Bills player out of bounds.

On Monday, Walker took to Twitter to apologize for his actions.

"I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night," Walker wrote. "I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I've questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job! I was wrong!

"I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I've made I'm definitely paying for it now," Walker continued. "...To the Detroit Lions and to the entire training staff, including the person I did that too (sic), I'm sorry."

A first-round pick out of Georgia, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Packers this season, starting 16 of those contests. He finished with 121 tackles, three forced fumbles and seven pass defenses.

