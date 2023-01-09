Texans put in request to interview Lions' Ben Johnson for coaching vacancy

Allen Park — The Houston Texans have put in a request to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for the franchise's head-coaching vacancy, according to a team source familiar with the talks.

On Monday, the Texans fired coach Lovie Smith, the second consecutive year the team has fired a head coach after just one season. Johnson, who recently completed his first season as Lions offensive coordinator, has quickly gained steam as a viable candidate after leading the team's offense to a top-five finish in both yards and points, a year after the unit finished near the bottom of the league in both categories.

The Texans request came a couple of hours after Lions coach Dan Campbell spoke to local media for his season-ending press conference, noting, at the time, no team had put in a formal request to speak to Johnson. Still, Campbell anticipated interest might be coming.

"I have not gotten anything yet, but no, I would certainly not be shocked," Campbell said. "He would be worthy of that. I think a ton of Ben. I’ve said it before, I just think he’s extremely bright. He’s creative, he’s organized, he’s a great communicator. I mean, he’s got it, and I would do anything I can to help him. That’s the bottom line.

"Of course, I don’t want to lose him, but I’m not going to hold him back either," Campbell said. "I would help him any way I can help him."

Campbell's attitude with Johnson mirrors what he's said about his staff members receiving opportunities in the past, including defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn interviewing for multiple coaching vacancies last year.

The Texans' job might not seem appealing, given the quick hook they gave to Smith and David Culley a year earlier, but the team does have some foundational pieces, including rookie running back Dameon Pierce, left tackle Laremy Tunsil and the No. 2 pick in the draft.

It's presumed the Texans will pair a top quarterback prospect with their next coach with that first-round pick.

In addition to Johnson, the Texans also have reportedly put in requests for Eagles offensive and defensive coordinators Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Future contracts

The Lions inked 10 practice squad players to reserve/future contracts on Monday.

That group consisted of wide receivers Maurice Alexander, Tom Kennedy and Stanley Berryhill, running back Jermar Jeffereson, offensive linemen Obinna Eze and Darrin Paula, safety Brady Breeze, defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor and cornerbacks Khalil Dorsey and Jarren Williams.

A futures contract in a non-guaranteed, veteran minimum deal establishing a player's place on the offseason roster at the start of the new league year in March.

