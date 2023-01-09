Live updates: Lions and Packers tied at 3 midway through first quarter

Lions tie game at 3

-Q1 7:00: The Lions have to settle for a field goal. Badgley's kick from 37 yards is good. Tie game, 3-3.

-Q1 8:32: Packers go for it on 4th down deep in their own end and the Lions stuff them. Huge play early on. Alex Anzalone on the stop.

-Q1 10:27: Lions go three-and-out. Goff had a couple of wobblers on that drive.

Packers strike first with a field goal

-Q1 11:21: The Packers march right down the field , but the Lions' defense holds strong and forces a field goal. A 46-yard pass interference penalty on Jerry Jacobs set the Packers up. Mason Crosby hits the chip shot FG and it's 3-0 Packers.

Kickoff

Lions win the toss and defer. The Packers are up first on offense.

Seahawks win, Lions eliminated

-The Rams lose to the Seahawks, 19-16, in overtime. Thus, the Lions are eliminated from playoff contention. They will be playing the role of spoiler tonight and try to keep the Packers out of the playoffs.

Injury designations

ACTIVE: C Frank Ragnow (foot)

INACTIVE: RB Craig Reynolds, RB Jermar Jefferson, G Kayode Awosika, G Ross Pierschbacher, DE Austin Bryant, DL Michael Brockers, CB Jeff Okudah (elbow)

Pregame

With the Seahawks beating the Rams, the Lions will be attempting to play the role of spoiler, where they will try to keep the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs.

The Lions haven't played a game of this importance in quite some time. The last regular-season game they played that had these kinds of stakes was Week 17 of the 2016 season — against these same Packers — for the NFC North. Of course, Green Bay went on to win that game.

This is it. It's now or never, no matter happens to Seattle.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.