Seahawks eliminate Lions from playoffs ahead of Sunday Night Football with OT victory

Green Bay, Wis. — The Detroit Lions have been eliminated from playoff contention ahead of Sunday night's finale with the Green Bay Packers, courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks' 19-16 overtime victory over the Los Angles Rams.

After Seahawks kicker Jason Myers missed a 41-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime, former Lions safety Quandre Diggs intercepted Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield, leading to Myers making up for his earlier miss with a winner from 32 yards out.

Seattle's victory means the Lions cannot get into the postseason, even with a victory in Green Bay. A win would leave the Lions tied with the Seahawks in the standings, but they lose the tie-breaker due to dropping a Week 4 matchup between the two teams.

The Packers can still oust the Seahawks and get into the postseason by beating the Lions Sunday night.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers