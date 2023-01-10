Report: Colts put in request to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

The Indianapolis Colts have put in a request to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the team’s head-coaching vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Monday evening that Glenn, who was a popular name for head-coaching vacancies this time last year, was requested by the Colts in addition to Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich in November after four-and-a-half seasons, hiring former Colts All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as interim coach. The team went 1-7 under Saturday, finished 4-12-1, and currently holds the fourth pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Assuming the Colts’ request is granted, the interview will mark Glenn’s fourth for a head-coaching vacancy in the last three years. In 2020, Glenn, 50, interviewed with the New York Jets for a job that went to Robert Saleh. In 2021, he interviewed with the Denver Broncos (hired Nathaniel Hackett) and New Orleans Saints (Dennis Allen).

Two seasons with Glenn as defensive coordinator have brought a mixed bag for the Lions. Detroit’s defense threatened to be one of the franchise’s worst this past season, before a convincing turnaround featuring breakout rookies nearly gave the team a shot at the playoffs. The Lions finished 29th in scoring defense in 2022 and 31st in 2021.

Glenn previously served as a defensive backs coach for the Saints (2016-2020), where the former defensive back spent the final season of his 15-year NFL playing career, and as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Browns (2014-15).

