Lions' Aidan Hutchinson ends season with second straight Rookie of the Month honors

Allen Park — For the second straight month, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been named the NFL's Rookie of the Month to end the 2022 season.

In six games through December and early January, Hutchinson tallied 14 tackles, four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Also earning the honor in November, he is the first Lions player to win the award multiple times.

For the season, Hutchinson started all 17 games, playing a staggering 958 snaps. With two sacks in the season finale, a primetime victory over division rival Green Bay, he finished with a team-high 9.5 on the year. He also snagged three interceptions on on the year, becoming only the eighth player in NFL history, and first rookie, to record at least nine sacks and three picks in a season.

Hutchinson is viewed as a strong contender for the league's Rookie of the Year along with New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen.

Garder, a Detroit King product, led the NFL with 20 pass breakups, while holding opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 62.7 when targeted. Woolen, a fifth-round pick for the Seahawks, finished tied for the league lead with six interceptions.

