Lions' Kalif Raymond named second-team, All-Pro punt returner

Allen Park — Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond was named a second-team All-Pro as a punt returner by the Associated Press on Friday.

Although he didn't officially qualify as a league-leader, falling short of the required 1.25 returns per game, Raymond's 13.2-yard average on 20 attempts would have paced the NFL. That figure marked a career-high for the six-year veteran who went undrafted out of Holy Cross in 2016. It also included the first special teams touchdown of Raymond's career, a 47-yarder against the New York Jets.

In addition to his punt-return prowess, Raymond also had a stellar year for the Lions as a pass-catcher, hauling in 47 receptions for a personal-best 616 yards.

Raymond is the first Lions player to be named to an All-Pro team since 2020, when both center Frank Ragnow and Jack Fox were second-team selections. A Lions player hasn't been named to the first team since 2017, when cornerback Darius Slay and punt returner Jamal Agnew were both honored.

Selected by a panel of 50 media members, Raymond finished with 25 points and two first-place votes, well behind New England rookie Marcus Jones, who captured 47 first-place votes and 147 total points. With 29 punt returns and a 12.5-yard average, Jones led the league in total return yards, highlighted by an 84-yard touchdown.

Baltimore's Devin Duvernay received the remaining first-place vote.

Below are the full All-Pro team selections.

First team

Offense

Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Running Back — Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

Defense

Edge Rushers — Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo

Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver

Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco

Special teams

Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter — Tommy Townsend, Kansas City

Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England

Special Teamer — Jeremy Reaves, Washington

Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

Second team

Offense

Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia

Running Back — Nick Chubb, Cleveland

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas

Left Tackle — Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

Defense

Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia

Interior Linemen — Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffrey Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; CJ Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans.

Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia

Safeties — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver

Special teams

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota

Punt Returner — Kalif Raymond, Detroit

Special Teamer — George Odum, San Francisco

Long Snapper — Nick Moore, Baltimore

