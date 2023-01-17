Reports: Former Lions coach Jim Schwartz lands coordinator job in Cleveland

Two years removed from his last coordinating job, former Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz is set to be named the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Schwartz, who coached the Lions from 2009 through 2013, returns to Cleveland, where he got his start in the NFL as a personnel scout for the former incarnation of the franchise, prior to its relocation to Baltimore.

Schwartz, 56, has an extensive track record as a defensive coordinator. Prior to coming to Detroit, he was the Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator for eight seasons. And after being fired by the Lions in 2013, he worked in the role for both Buffalo (2014) and Philadelphia (2016-20), where he won a Super Bowl ring in 2018.

For the past two seasons, Schwartz has been back with the Titans, serving as a senior defensive assistant on Mike Vrabel's staff.

Schwartz takes over a defense in Cleveland that finished in the middle of the pack last year, allowing 331.2 yards and 22.4 points per game. The unit played effectively against the pass, holding opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 85.2, but struggled to effectively stop the run, allowing 4.7 yards per carry in 2022.

The team fired coordinator Joe Woods earlier this month after three seasons.

"I'd like to thank Joe for his hard work and dedication in his three seasons as our defensive coordinator," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after the decision. "I will always have the utmost respect for Joe, the person, and the coach. Unfortunately, we didn’t perform up to our standards enough this season, and we all share in that responsibility."

Schwartz's defenses, known for the preference of using a wide-9 alignment with its edge rushers, has had plenty of success in the NFL, including top-five finishes in both points and yards allowed three times. In Cleveland, he'll have the opportunity to work with Myles Garrett, one of the league's premier pass rushers who matched his career-high with 16.0 sacks in 2022.

Schwartz is one of several former Lions coaches being considered for new positions this offseason. Jim Caldwell has interviewed for both the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos head coaching vacancies, while former interim head coach Darrell Bevell is set to talk to the New York Jets and Washington Commanders about their offensive coordinator openings.

Schwartz was 29-51 in five seasons in Detroit, which included a playoff appearance in 2011.

