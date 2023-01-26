Former Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier, 25, has passed away

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier has passed at away at the age of 25, the team confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier," the statement said. "Jessie was a model teammate and a wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

ESPN first reported the news of Lemonier's passing. A cause of death was not immediately made available.

A standout at Liberty University, Lemonier went undrafted in 2020. Initially signed by the Los Angeles Chargers, where he played in six games as a rookie, he joined Detroit's practice squad ahead of his second season.

Promoted to the Lions' active roster a month later, he appeared in seven games during the 2021 season, including two starts, where he tallied 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

After Detroit, Lemonier was briefly with the Arizona Cardinals and most recently had been a member of the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers