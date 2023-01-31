QB Jared Goff added to the Pro Bowl roster, giving Lions four players

Allen Park — A day after teammates Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell were added to the Pro Bowl roster, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff got the bump on Tuesday.

Initially named third alternate for the NFC squad, Goff will take the place of Philadelphia Eagles starter Jalen Hurts, who will be leading his team into a Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Goff is coming off a stellar campaign, shaking off some early-season turnover issues to end the year with a franchise-record streak of 324 consecutive passes without an interception. The fifth-longest such stretch in NFL history, he wasn't picked the final nine games of the season, as the Lions closed the year with a 7-2 record.

In addition to that streak, Goff completed 65.1% of his passes for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns. His 99.3 passer rating was the third-best of his career, just slightly behind his Pro Bowl campaigns with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and 2018. He finished the year top-seven in passing yards, touchdowns, quarterback rating and QBR.

The addition of Goff gives the Lions four players in this year's Pro Bowl. In addition to St. Brown and Sewell, center Frank Ragnow was named to the initial roster in December.

This year's event will be held in Las Vegas. The traditional format is being replaced with a week of festivities that include skills competitions and culminates with a flag football game on Sunday.

