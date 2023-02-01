At Senior Bowl, Central Michigan's Thomas Incoom fighting to prove production is legit

Mobile, Ala. — Coming into his draft year, Thomas Incoom's senior season at Central Michigan was everything he needed it to be.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman from Stone Mountain, Ga. came up with 56 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, putting himself on a trajectory to be selected in this year's NFL Draft.

At this week's Senior Bowl, Incoom has but one goal: To prove the big-time production is legit, even if it came at a smaller school.

"Coming from the MAC, I'm an underdog, trying to prove to everybody that I'm part of the top of the defensive guys in this draft class," Incoom said after practice Tuesday. "It's pride. I'm just representing everybody, not just myself. (I'm) putting MAC schools on the board."

Going from college to the NFL is always a big step, no matter where a player comes from. That step gets a little bit bigger when he's coming from non-Power-5 competition.

But, if and when Incoom's NFL dreams do come true, it'll represent the second time he's leveled up in competition since graduating high school. Incoom joined Central at the start of 2021 as a transfer from Valdosta State, a Division II school. Despite the lack of hype around his Senior Bowl stay, he couldn't be feeling better.

"It's exposure, and I'm just soaking it in, blessed to be in this position," Incoom said. "I'm enjoying every day and every second of it."

After the first day of practices, things are sure to get ratcheted up — especially on the offensive and defensive lines, where everybody's dying to see who can beat whom in one-on-one drills. Incoom enters his second day looking to capitalize on the momentum he built during day one.

"Explosive. Never give up," Incoom said, describing his pass-rushing style. "I have limited reps, but I dominated every rep I had. And I'm going to show them I never quit. Whatever I got or whatever I face, I'm going to dominate and they're going to get the best out of me."

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi