All four Detroit Lions' Pro Bowlers to participate in week's skill competitions

Each of the four Detroit Lions players selected to the Pro Bowl will have a role in the various skills competitions that will make up the week's revamped festivities.

Offensive linemen Frank Ragnow and Penei Sewell will participate in the "Lightning Round," pitting 20 players against each other in a three-part challenge that will see individuals slowly eliminated until only one remains.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jared Goff will take part in the precision passing event that gives the six participants one minute to hit as many targets as possible. He'll be going up against Trevor Lawrence, Derek Carr, Tyler Huntley, Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith.

Finally, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will be involved in the "Best Catch" competition, which is akin to the NBA's annual dunk contest.

Two players from each conference will compete to show off their creativity, inventiveness and talent. Fans will vote online to determine their favorite catch, with one player from each conference competing in the finals for a panel of celebrity judges. St. Brown will be paired with Justin Jefferson. They will face off against Stefon Diggs and cornerback Patrick Surtain II from the AFC.

Winners of those three events, along with several others, including a longest drive competition, kick-tac-toe and dodgeball will be awarded points to determine a winning conference. The skills competitions begin Thursday night at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

The events will conclude Sunday, starting at 3 p.m. on ABC, culminating in a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

