Lions' Aaron Glenn remains in the mix for two remaining head coach openings

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn remains under consideration for the head-coaching vacancies in both Indianapolis and Arizona, according to various reports.

CBS Sports is reporting Glenn is one of a handful of candidates getting a second interview with the Colts. Following the midseason firing coach Frank Reich — who has since taken the head job with the Carolina Panthers — the Colts have conducted an exhaustive search for their next leader, interviewing more than a dozen options, including interim coach Jeff Saturday.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson also interviewed with the Colts, but ultimately withdrew his candidacy from that and other openings to return to Detroit next season.

Along with Glenn, Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Saturday are also set to interview with the Colts for a second time.

And according to the NFL Network, Glenn remains in the mix in Arizona after an in-person interview earlier this month. The franchise has talked to double-digit candidates about replacing Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired after the season.

In past offseasons, Glenn has interviewed with the New York Jets, Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints about their head coaching positions.

"I love AG," Lions coach Dan Campbell said last offseason, when Glenn was interviewing for the Saints job. "Listen, I do not want to lose AG, that's how much I think of him and what he's brought to us and the life he's given our defense and knowing where it's going to go. I'm just telling you the guy is going to be a home run as a head coach. He's passionate, he's smart, he's got a good feel of personnel, how to use his own guys."

Glenn is coming off a year where his defense in Detroit finished last in yardage allowed, but oversaw steady improvements as the season progressed and the young unit discovered some chemistry and confidence.

The Lions allowed just 20.2 points per game the final 10 weeks of the season, going 8-2 during that stretch.

