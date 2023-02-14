Former Lions coach Caldwell lands new job with Panthers

Nearly four years removed from his last NFL coaching position, former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is joining Frank Reich's staff with the Carolina Panthers as a senior defensive assistant, according to multiple reports.

Caldwell, who posted a 36-28 record in four seasons with the Lions, briefly served as quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach for Brian Flores in Miami during the 2019 offseason, prior to stepping away from the position to address a personal health issue.

During the past two offseasons, Caldwell has interviewed for multiple head-coaching vacancies, including the Panthers job that ultimately went to Reich. In December, in a piece written for "33rd team," Caldwell, who turned 68 years old last month, acknowledged this would likely be the last year he pursed a top job in the NFL.

"I’ve had numerous opportunities to do other things, which I wanted to refrain from until I’ve exhausted every avenue in this area," Caldwell wrote. "I’m probably in my last hiring cycle. Obviously, I think teams are looking at a different sort of profile at this point. They’re looking for younger guys, for the most part. But, there’s been enough failures with guys that have no experience in the NFL that perhaps there’s some team owner who’s looking for a guy that’s had some experience and background and knows how to build a team and get them to where they’re winning, and winning consistently.

Caldwell joins former Lions running backs and assistant head coach Duce Staley in Carolina. He departed this offseason to take a similar role in Reich's staff, which simultaneously allows Staley to be closer to his mother, who has been dealing with some health issues in recent years, in South Carolina.

Reich also hired Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant, a role the veteran coach held in Detroit during the 2021 season, and former Lions quarterback Josh McCown to coach the position for the Panthers. It will be his first NFL coaching role after a playing career that spanned 16 seasons.

New Lions coach interviews for OC job

The Lions officially announced Staley's replacement last week, former Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery. But, there's a possibility that vacancy might need to be filled twice after he interviewed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator vacancy on Monday.

Tampa Bay fired Byron Leftwich after the season and has cast a wide net in the search for his replacement. In addition to Montgomery, the team has talked to at least eight others about the position. That group consists of Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Thomas Brown, Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell, Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierny, Broncos quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, Saints passing-game coordinator Ronald Curry, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Jaguars passing-game coordinator (and former Lions offensive coordinator) Jim Bob Cooter and Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher.

